Queensland Ambulance on its way to an accident.
Car rolls on Gympie region road, two patients hospitalised

JOSH PRESTON
16th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
TWO people are in hospital after a car rolled in Kilkivan this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported two patients with minor injuries were taken to Murgon Hospital, both in a stable condition, after their car reportedly rolled on the Wide Bay Highway.

QAS confirmed the crash had occurred at around 3:09pm on its Twitter page.

The afternoon crash comes after an earlier one this morning, when a man was taken to Gympie Hospital after his car collided with a tree on a Gympie road early this morning.

According to QAS, A male in his thirties complained of neck pain and was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital from the scene.

gympie community gympie crashes gympie news gympie region kilkivan crash queensland ambulance service single vehicle rollover
