UPDATE: Forgotten handbrake sees car sink in river

UPDATE: One person has learnt the hard way the importance of remembering to put the handbrake on when parking, after their vehicle rolled into the Clarence River and sunk west of Grafton yesterday morning.

It is understood the vehicle was parked on a boat ramp near Rogans Bridge at Seelands before it entered the water, floated and eventually sank about 30 metres from the shore.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said police attended the scene and spoke to the driver, who admitted they forgot to put the handbrake on.

No-one was in the vehicle at the time it entered the water.

Brenda and Brian Constable, who live directly across the river from the boat ramp, were entertaining guests at their home when they witnessed the incident at about 10.30am this morning.

"I saw the car parked on the boat ramp and a person walking a dog nearby," Mrs Constable said.

"The next time I looked up the person and the dog were up in the park, and the car had gone down and was floating on the river.

"I didn't see anyone get out of it. I assume no one was in it at the time.

"It floated out into the middle, did a 360 in the water, and then the front part started to tilt forward and within a few minutes the whole car has disappeared."

Mrs Constable notified police of the incident prior to speaking to The Daily Examiner. A police vehicle and other emergency services were observed attending the scene within half an hour of the incident.

