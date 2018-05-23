Menu
Car ploughs into parked vehicle on Bruce Hwy, woman injured

Francesca Mcmackin
by
23rd May 2018 1:00 PM

UPDATE 1.28PM: A woman has been injured after a vehicle ploughed into a parked car on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency crews were first called to the highway crash just before 1pm at Yandina. 

The crash scene is in the southbound lanes at the Yandina interchange. 

Paramedics reported a woman, aged in her 30s, suffered seatbelt-related injuries.

They have not yet confirmed whether she was driving the moving car or was inside the parked car. 

BREAKING 1.10PM: A vehicle has reportedly smashed into a car parked on the Bruce Highway, with paramedics rushing to the scene. 

The 000 call came just before 1pm at Yandina, and paramedics are due to arrive on scene in the next few minutes. 

Initial reports from the scene indicate the car smashed into a vehicle parked on the side of the highway's southbound lanes. 

The crash has not yet impacted highway traffic. 

More to come.

bruce highway crash highway sunshine coast traffic crash traffic crash yandina
The Sunshine Coast Daily

