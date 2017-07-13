Car ploughs into power pole in Gympie

POLICE, paramedics and Energex workers were on scene after a car crashed into a power pole on River Rd in Gympie last night.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the blue Commodore station wagon was thought to be driven by a man in his 20s who exited the vehicle himself without major injury after the crash, which occurred about 6.30pm.

He said the car hit the stabilising wires on the pole but posed no real electrical fire threat.

Want the latest news about what's happening on Gympie roads? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed there were no people transported to hospital.

Gympie Police officer in charge Rod Venn said nobody had been charged over the accident at this point.