Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a car on fire on the Bruce Highway.
News

Car inferno closes Bruce Hwy, man burned

Matty Holdsworth
by
12th Oct 2018 3:18 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services quickly extinguished a car on fire on the Bruce Highway, however the blaze has caused major traffic delays heading north.  

The calls came through just after 3pm on the off ramp at Cooroy, before the Cooroy-Belli Creek Road exit. 

Two QFES attended the scene where the car was "well established". 

For some time the Bruce Highway was closed as the fire-fighters battled the blaze. 

It was extinguished at 3.18pm however, one lane is still closed. 

The incident is in the northbound lanes of the highway heading towards Gympie. 

Queensland Ambulance Service said a man in his 20s has sustained burns to his legs. 

A woman is also involved in the blaze but not hurt. 

They are being transported to Gympie Hospital in stable conditions. 

The incident is expected to cause delays, compounded by regular Friday afternoon traffic.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

    Local Partners