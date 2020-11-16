Car ignites on Bruce Highway near Gympie

CAR FIRE: Paramedics were on standby at a car fire on the Bruce Highway last night.

EMERGENCY workers rushed to the scene of a car fire on the Bruce Highway at Coles Creek, south of Gympie last night.

The incident occurred in the northbound lane just before 7pm, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

There were no injuries reported, but paramedics remained on standby, QAS reported.

