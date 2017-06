A woman has been hurt in a single car accident near Wolvi.

A WOMAN has been hurt after her car hit a tree near Wolvi this afternoon.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Media spokeswoman, the woman, in her late 20s, was driving alone along Tagigan Rd when the accident happened at 2.51pm.

She was treated by emergency services after injuring her shoulder in the crash, but transported herself privately to hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.