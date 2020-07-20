Car flips, woman trapped in serious Gympie region crash

Three people were involved in a serious crash near Rainbow beach on Saturday night. Pictures: Dylan Hogg

A 66-YEAR-OLD woman who was trapped in her car for 45 minutes following a serious two car smash on Rainbow Beach Rd on Saturday night was airlifted to Brisbane with suspected spinal injuries.

The crash also involved a man in his 20s and his primary school aged son, who were taken by ambulance to Gympie Hospital as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

One car flipped and landed off road in the collision that involved a ute and a hatchback and occurred just before 7.30pm between Seary's Creek and Rainbow Beach, Gympie police senior constable Alastair Harris said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service workers freed the woman at 8.15pm, who was then treated for chest, pelvic and sustained spinal injuries.

It took two and half hours for the road to be cleared and both lanes open after a serious crash on Rainbow Beach Rd on Saturday night. Pictures: Dylan Hogg

She was airlifted in a serious but stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Rainbow Beach Rd was blocked both ways for an hour and half before one lane opened at 9pm, Sen Const Harris said.

SES workers were on the scene to conduct traffic control.

By 10pm the road was cleared and both vehicles removed, Sen Const Harris said.

Dylan Hogg, who had been in one car with his son thanked the public and emergency workers on the Word's Out rainbow Beach Facebook page yesterday.

"I'd just like thank everyone who stopped last night at the crash seen (sic).

"Everyone done a (sic) amazing job - thank you to the public, ambo and police.

"Myself and my son are doing ok - little fella is bit shaken.

"I (sic) like to say a very special thank you to the lady in the red and yellow tee shirt for sitting with me and my son making sure we had water and kool mints."