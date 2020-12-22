Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A small car rolled onto its roof after hitting a parked boat on Maroubra St, Maroochydore. Picture: Tina Holmstrom
A small car rolled onto its roof after hitting a parked boat on Maroubra St, Maroochydore. Picture: Tina Holmstrom
News

Car flips onto roof after hitting parked boat

Tegan Annett
22nd Dec 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A small car flipped onto its roof after crashing into a parked boat on a quiet suburban Coast road on Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 20s, the only person in the vehicle, was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the crash as a precaution.

The Maroubra St Maroochydore crash was reported shortly before 6am.

Neighbours ran out onto the street after hearing the crash to find the car sitting on its roof in the middle of the street.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was a minor crash where the driver had hit a parked boat.

He said the driver was not injured.

boat car crash editors picks maroochydore queensland police services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: 14 of Gympie’s worst drivers on the roads in 2020

        Premium Content EXPOSED: 14 of Gympie’s worst drivers on the roads in 2020

        News Speeding, burnouts and drink driving: here are some of the worst drivers on Gympie region roads this year

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland on high alert over mutant UK strain of COVID-19

        How you can enrol in USC’s free university course

        Premium Content How you can enrol in USC’s free university course

        News Get in quick: a new university course is being offered for free at the University...

        50-year-old substation in Gympie’s west to be torn down

        Premium Content 50-year-old substation in Gympie’s west to be torn down

        News Ergon Energy says several components are nearing the end of their lifespans