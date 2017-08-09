Car flips on Wide Bay Hwy, at least one hurt

crash: A man is being treated after his car rolled on the Wide Bay Hwy a short while ago.

A MAN is being transported to Gympie Hospital from a crash scene on the Wide Bay Hwy, about 2km on the Kilkivan side of Gympie Woolooga Rd.

Gympie Times reporter Jacob Carson is at the scene and says an earlier ambulance also appears to have taken someone from the area, about 18km along the Wide Bay Hwy from Bells Bridge.

The crash appears to be a single vehicle incident involving a blue sedan which had been towing a trailer.

A man has been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Hwy. Jacob Carson

Both the car and trailer are overturned, as a result of the crash, which is thought to have occurred about 1.10pm.

The highway is partially closed, with one lane open and traffic being directed around the crash

More news as it comes in.