Dusk on Noosa's North Shore. Photo by Heidi Vandenhurk.
News

Car flips on beach, two airlifted to hospital

Francesca Mcmackin
by
22nd Apr 2018 12:09 PM

TWO people have been airlifted to hospital after a car flipped while driving on a Sunshine Coast beach.

A driver and two passengers were in the rollover crash at the northern end of Noosa North Shore yesterday at 11.30pm.

The Rescue 500 helicopter was called to the scene as paramedics struggled to access the beach.

On arrival, they found one person had dislocated their shoulder, a second was suffering neck and head pain and a third had minor injuries.

The Rescue 500 airlifted the first two to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, both in a stable condition.

