Car flips near Gympie as two crashes keep crews busy

CRASHES: Emergency services rushed to two separate crashes in Gympie today. Photo: FILE

EMERGENCY crews were kept busy across the Gympie region today with three incidents prompting fire and rescue to be in attendance.

A single-vehicle crash was reported on Anderleigh Road, Anderleigh just after 12.10pm.

Two occupants managed to free themselves from their vehicle after it reportedly rolled.

QFES, QAS and QPS attended the scene.

A man in his 30s was taken to the Gympie Hospital with lower leg and shoulder injuries.

Earlier, two people were involved in a single-vehicle-crash on Shadbolt Road, Kanigan just before 11.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two people were assessed for injuries at the scene, but they did not need to be taken to the hospital.

In a third incident that happened at Veteran before 10am, fire crews responded to a fire call at a Veteran property. Fire crews spent 20 minutes on the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there was no fire and the alarm was stopped.