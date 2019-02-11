Car flips after power pole crash in Gympie
A CAR flipped onto its side after it hit a power pole on Garrick St in Gympie on Sunday night, damaging part of a power line.
The male driver managed to get himself out of the car that landed driver's side down, before emergency services arrived just after 9.20pm, a Gympie fire officer said.
He suffered neck, shoulder and chest injury and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said.
A Gympie fire officer said while the impact of the crash had pulled down part of the power line attached to a house, there had been no danger involving live wire.
Emergency crews also attended a crash at 2am on Sunday, where a car rolled over on Tin Can Bay Rd at Wallu.
The driver did not have life-threatening injuries, a Gympie fire officer said.