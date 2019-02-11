Menu
Emergency services on the scene of a crash where a car flipped onto its side after hitting a power pole in Garrick St on Sunday night.
Emergency services on the scene of a crash where a car flipped onto its side after hitting a power pole in Garrick St on Sunday night.
Car flips after power pole crash in Gympie

Frances Klein
by
11th Feb 2019 8:12 AM
A CAR flipped onto its side after it hit a power pole on Garrick St in Gympie on Sunday night, damaging part of a power line.

The male driver managed to get himself out of the car that landed driver's side down, before emergency services arrived just after 9.20pm, a Gympie fire officer said.

He suffered neck, shoulder and chest injury and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said.

Emergency services on the scene of a crash where a car flipped onto its side after hitting a power pole in Garrick St on Sunday night. Contributed

A Gympie fire officer said while the impact of the crash had pulled down part of the power line attached to a house, there had been no danger involving live wire.

Emergency crews also attended a crash at 2am on Sunday, where a car rolled over on Tin Can Bay Rd at Wallu.

The driver did not have life-threatening injuries, a Gympie fire officer said.

