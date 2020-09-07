Car fire takes hold of paddock

A car fire that escaped onto grassland took almost an hour to put out at Kybong yesterday afternoon. File photo.

FIVE fire crews were needed to put out a car fire in a paddock at Kybong yesterday afternoon.

The crews rushed to the private property at Keefton Rd just before 1pm where a car fire had taken hold of nearby grass and was spreading.

One urban fire crew and four rural fire crews battled the fire that grew from 300 square metres to 600 square metres before it was put under control at 2pm, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Firefighters remained on the scene to dampen hot spots until 2.20pm and left at 3.40pm when the fire was fully extinguished, she said.

There was no threat to structure, the spokeswoman said.

The cause of the fire was unknown and Queensland Ambulance Service was not required.