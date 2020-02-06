Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A flooded road near Tiaro yesterday. Tiaro and Tin Can Bay have received most of the rain in the Gympie region.
A flooded road near Tiaro yesterday. Tiaro and Tin Can Bay have received most of the rain in the Gympie region.
News

Car empty when rescue team arrive after 300mm drenching

Arthur Gorrie
6th Feb 2020 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SWIFT water rescue team has left the scene of a possible flood stranding at Glenwood this morning after arriving to find the car empty.

A call was made about 7.30am on Arborthree Road reporting a silver sedan wedged on the other side of a creek against a tree at Arborthree Road.

But when rescuers arrived the car was empty, and police indicated it could even have been there for some time. Investigations will continue.

The news followed huge falls of rain in some areas of the Gympie region last night and in the preceding 24 hours, including the Cooloola Coast, where the Tin Can Bay defence area reported a drenching 303mm since 9am yesterday, Mt Bilewilam 286mm, Coops Corner in the Cooloola National Park received 340mm and BIdwell near Tiaro 255mm, though other reports put Tiaro and well over 300mm.

No further details of local flooding are available at this time, but the Bureau of Meteorology has warned of rising water in some areas, including Fisherman’s Pocket, near Gympie.

At this point no flood alert has been issued and most waterways are reported to be running swiftly but steadily across the region.

At latest report from the BoM, Gympie had received 45.9mm since 9am yesterday, but much heavier falls were reported at the Cooloola Coast, with plenty more on the way.with another 37mm seen as likely for Gympie over the rest of today.

Rain also is expected to result in significant inflow to Lake Borumba, with fsignificant rain and up to 40mm forecast over the rest of today.

Higgins Storm Chasing reported today’s rain will come on top of major falls starting about 6pm Tuesday.

More rain today is expected to push these falls to even higher levels over the whole of this week’s rain event across the region.

More Stories

Show More
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 48 people to appear in two Gympie courts today

        premium_icon NAMED: 48 people to appear in two Gympie courts today

        News Every court sitting day, a number of people are expected to attend Gympie courts on a range of matters.

        • 6th Feb 2020 8:35 AM
        350mm drenching as heavy rain slams into Qld

        premium_icon 350mm drenching as heavy rain slams into Qld

        Weather One Queensland community has recorded almost 350mm

        Payment rule rollout angers subbies and builders

        premium_icon Payment rule rollout angers subbies and builders

        Politics State Government’s tough new legislation has left plenty unhappy

        630 athletes to descend on Gympie for regional champs

        premium_icon 630 athletes to descend on Gympie for regional champs

        News ‘It is fantastic for Gympie, a lot of talent is coming here, this is one of the...