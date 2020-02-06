Car empty when rescue team arrive after 300mm drenching

A flooded road near Tiaro yesterday. Tiaro and Tin Can Bay have received most of the rain in the Gympie region.

A SWIFT water rescue team has left the scene of a possible flood stranding at Glenwood this morning after arriving to find the car empty.

A call was made about 7.30am on Arborthree Road reporting a silver sedan wedged on the other side of a creek against a tree at Arborthree Road.

But when rescuers arrived the car was empty, and police indicated it could even have been there for some time. Investigations will continue.

The news followed huge falls of rain in some areas of the Gympie region last night and in the preceding 24 hours, including the Cooloola Coast, where the Tin Can Bay defence area reported a drenching 303mm since 9am yesterday, Mt Bilewilam 286mm, Coops Corner in the Cooloola National Park received 340mm and BIdwell near Tiaro 255mm, though other reports put Tiaro and well over 300mm.

No further details of local flooding are available at this time, but the Bureau of Meteorology has warned of rising water in some areas, including Fisherman’s Pocket, near Gympie.

At this point no flood alert has been issued and most waterways are reported to be running swiftly but steadily across the region.

At latest report from the BoM, Gympie had received 45.9mm since 9am yesterday, but much heavier falls were reported at the Cooloola Coast, with plenty more on the way.with another 37mm seen as likely for Gympie over the rest of today.

Rain also is expected to result in significant inflow to Lake Borumba, with fsignificant rain and up to 40mm forecast over the rest of today.

Higgins Storm Chasing reported today’s rain will come on top of major falls starting about 6pm Tuesday.

More rain today is expected to push these falls to even higher levels over the whole of this week’s rain event across the region.