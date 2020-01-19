Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver critical after car crashes off lookout

by Luke Mortimer
19th Jan 2020 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A DRIVER has been left critically injured and his car a crumpled wreck after the vehicle careened off Point Danger lookout early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Coolangatta headland about 4.40am.

The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

The vehicle had crashed over the lookout and fallen metres down onto the rocks.

Paramedics from Queensland Ambulance Service treated a man believed to be aged in his 40s at the scene.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, suffering undisclosed injuries.

Critical care and high acuity paramedics were also required.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel had to work to free the man in what an ambulance spokeswoman described as a "logistical nightmare".

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash about 7.30am, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

The car was still on the rocks at the bottom of the lookout this morning.

Authorities were working to remove the vehicle.

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

        premium_icon Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

        News A wildlife conservation group is concerned with domesticated dogs threatening the koala population in the Mary Valley.

        Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

        premium_icon Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

        Crime A man was allegedly punched in the face after an attempted break and enter at a...

        VOTE: 8 fiercest mullets in Gympie

        premium_icon VOTE: 8 fiercest mullets in Gympie

        News It’s the Hairstyle of the Gods, but only one man will claim the ultimate glory –...

        ‘What is Rattler boss hiding?’ candidate demands answers

        premium_icon ‘What is Rattler boss hiding?’ candidate demands answers

        News Frustrations arise over transparency of Rattler finances after candidate Tim Jerome...