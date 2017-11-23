Car crashes into line-marking truck

UPDATE 4.30pm:

A 21-year-old man with a head injury was airlifted in a serious but stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital following a two car crash on Tin Can Bay Rd.

The car the man was travelling in with two other people was thought to have smashed into a line-marking warning truck, pushing it off the road.

Three other people, including at least one man suffering neck pain, were taken to Gympie Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

VIDEO: Serious crash on Tin Can Bay Rd: Paramedics and emergency services have responded to a serious crash on Tin Can Bay Rd this afternoon.

UPDATE 3.15pm:

TWO men are injured after the car they were travelling in ran into a line-marking truck on Tin Can Bay Rd just before 2pm today.

From first glance, it appears the truck has been pushed into the bush off the road from the crash impact.

A rescue chopper has landed at the scene to transport one of the men, 21, who is believed to have a head and leg injury from the crash.

The other man is suffering neck pain but does not require chopper transport.

A Queensland ambulance service spokesman said both men are in a stable condition.

Emergency rescue officers initially thought the men were trapped in their vehicle, but they are not.

Photos View Photo Gallery

2.15pm:

EMERGENCY workers have just reached the scene of a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd at Tin Can Bay.

It is believed the crash involves two vehicles, but a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said it could not confirm any further details until a proper assessment of the scene was made.

At least two people have been hurt a crash at Tin Can Bay. Renee Albrecht

More details as they come to hand.