Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOCK CRASH: A car ploughed into a house on Horseshoe Bend in the early hours of Saturday morning.
SHOCK CRASH: A car ploughed into a house on Horseshoe Bend in the early hours of Saturday morning. Contributed
News

Car crashes into house inches from teen, driver flees

Frances Klein
by
17th Jun 2019 8:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR that smashed through a fence and into the corner of a Gympie house narrowly missed a sleeping teenage boy, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The car - a Ford Falcon - ploughed into a high-set house on the corner of Horseshoe Bend and Tucker St just before 3am, obliterating part of a high wooden fence and crashing through brick work and wooden panelling on the corner of the house.

It landed "just a foot" from a sleeping teenager, the boy's mother said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The driver fled the crumpled car, a Gympie police spokesman said and the incident is now under investigation as a "hit and run".

There were no injuries to people inside the house, police confirmed.

The corner of the house was stabilised before the car was removed at 4am and seized by police.

 

SHOCK CRASH: A car ploughed into a house on Horseshoe Bend in the early hours of Saturday morning.
SHOCK CRASH: A car ploughed into a house on Horseshoe Bend in the early hours of Saturday morning. Contributed
gympie crashes gympie police hit and run horseshoe bend house
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie ratepayer says new flood levels cost him thousands

    premium_icon Gympie ratepayer says new flood levels cost him thousands

    News Hundreds of Gympie home owners face a big hurdle after a flood immunity level of 1 in 100 was introduced in 2013

    BREAKING: Bundy police hunt for man who escaped custody

    premium_icon BREAKING: Bundy police hunt for man who escaped custody

    Breaking Police hunting for custody escapee

    • 17th Jun 2019 10:40 AM
    RED TAPE: Jobs lost as Island business forced to close

    premium_icon RED TAPE: Jobs lost as Island business forced to close

    News The business was forced to shut its doors earlier this year

    • 17th Jun 2019 11:14 AM