SHOCK CRASH: A car ploughed into a house on Horseshoe Bend in the early hours of Saturday morning.
SHOCK CRASH: A car ploughed into a house on Horseshoe Bend in the early hours of Saturday morning. Contributed
Car crashes into house inches from asleep teen, driver flees

Frances Klein
by
17th Jun 2019 8:58 AM
A CAR smashed through a fence and into the corner of a Gympie house narrowly missing a sleeping teenage boy, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The car - a Ford Falcon - ploughed into a high-set house on the corner of Horseshoe Bend and Tucker St just before 3am, obliterating part of a high wooden fence and crashing through brick work and wooden panelling on the corner of the house.

It landed "just a foot” from a sleeping teenager, the boy's mother said.

The driver fled the crumpled car, a Gympie police spokesman said and the incident is now under investigation as a "hit and run”.

There were no injuries to people inside the house, police confirmed.

The corner of the house was stabilised before the car was removed at 4am and seized by police.

