Car crashes into Gympie servo

A vehicle went through the store at Caltex Gympie Southside.

A vehicle went through the store at Caltex Gympie Southside. Tony Espin

A vehicle has crashed through the store at Caltex Gympie Southside

A police spokesman said the vehicle had accidentally accelerated but no one was seriously injured.

"While fuelling up, the driver went to move the vehicle in front of the shop and accidentally accelerated,” he said.

"They have gone through the plate glass window adjacent to the service counter and the vehicle has stopped in the store itself.

A vehicle went through the store at Caltex Gympie Southside. Tony Espin

"There were no major injuries, just cuts and bruises.”

The spokesman said all emergency services were on scene and investigations were ongoing.

A Caltex spokesman said the servo would be be closed for repairs and would not reopen until it was safe to do so.