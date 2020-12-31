Car crashes into concrete barrier on highway north of Gympie

paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash at Gunalda on Thursday morning. No-one was injured. Picture: Heidi Petith

paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash at Gunalda on Thursday morning. No-one was injured. Picture: Heidi Petith

Emergency crews have been called to the Gunalda ranges for the third time in less than 48 hours after a car crashed into a concrete barrier on the Bruce Highway.

The vehicle was travelling south just before 7am on Thursday when the crash happened, blocking the lane.

The driver and their passenger escaped unharmed and the wreck has now been cleared.

It was the sixth crash on the highway north of Gympie within two days.

Emergency crews have been called to six crashes on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie in the past 48 hours. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Two people were flown to hospitals in the state’s southeast corner on Tuesday following a serious head-on collision outside the Glenwood school, just north of the Gunalda ranges.

Another person was taken to hospital Wednesday after following a three car crash at Curra, and on Wednesday afternoon eight people were treated by paramedics following two separate crashes at Bells Bridge and Tiaro.

A truck driver also escaped unharmed after his semi-trailer crashed into a gully beside the highway at Gunalda.