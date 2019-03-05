Menu
CAR CRAPPER: Teen's gross act on business vehicle

Blake Antrobus
by
5th Mar 2019 10:41 AM
THE Fraser Coast may have found its answer to Brisbane's notorious "poo jogger".

A Fraser Coast teenager has found himself in hot water after being outed by a Maryborough business for his vile act.

The business owner, who did not wish to be identified, posted photos of the alleged culprit on social media after the teenager allegedly defecated on one of the business' work vehicles at the weekend.

In a video posted to social media, several teenagers can be seen laughing and joking about the incident as they drive away from the scene.

The alleged culprit has since posted on the business' page apologising for his actions.

 

The apology posted to the business' Facebook page after the alleged "car crapper” incident in Maryborough at the weekend. Contributed

The other teenagers seen in the video have also apologised to the business owner.

The incident comes after a social media storm over a notorious "poo jogger" who befouled properties in Brisbane throughout 2018.

Andrew Douglas Macintosh, 64, was revealed as the jogger behind the incidents in July last year.

Sydney also reported its own "poo jogger" after a woman was caught on CCTV defecating outside a Pyrmont bottle shop in July 2018.

