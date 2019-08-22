Car could hold key to attempted child snatch

Police are still searching for the people involved in two attempted abductions earlier this month. Photo: Britta Campion/File

VEHICLE checks have been scoured and witness reports investigated as the main leads in tracking down suspicious men who attempted to lure children into vans just days apart.

Despite no success so far, Coolum Police were still searching for the people involved in the attempted abductions at Tickle Park and Peregian Springs where young girls were approached by suspicious people.

On August 4, police were called to Tickle Park where a man approached a child at the toilets and asked her to come and look at his kitten.

The next day a van slowed down beside a young girl riding her bike at Peregian Springs and two men asked her to get inside.

Coolum Police fficer-in-charge Hardy Wirth said no suspects had been identified and the investigation process took time.

"The behaviour is concerning … but no offences have been committed that we know of," Senior Sergeant Wirth said.

"We have spoken to a few people … as there is no CCTV."

Snr Sgt Wirth said both families involved were "doing fine" in the weeks after in incidents.

The Daily spoke with the mother of the 10-year-old targeted while riding home on her bike who said she never expected it to happen to her.

If you have any information, contact PoliceLink on 131 444.