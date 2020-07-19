Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people were transported to hospital after they were trapped in their vehicle when it crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.
Two people were transported to hospital after they were trapped in their vehicle when it crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.
News

Car collides with pole leaving two people trapped

Matt Collins
19th Jul 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A girl and a man escaped major injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to cut the two people from the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man, in his 30s, and a teenage girl were trapped after the car they were travelling in hit the pole.

Read more: Early morning spin ends in serious injuries for rider

Woman trapped after Rainbow Beach crash

The crash happened on King St at 6.32pm on Saturday, July 18.

Paramedics, including the critical care and high acuity response unit, attended the smash.

The man sustained an ankle injury and was transported in a stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The teenage girl was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

caboolture crash qas
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        17 people wanted for questioning over Gympie region crimes

        premium_icon 17 people wanted for questioning over Gympie region crimes

        News Gympie police warn not to approach any of the people pictured

        Child hospitalised after snake bite

        premium_icon Child hospitalised after snake bite

        News Emergency crews were called to the city’s south last night

        Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        News Last year’s winners were Lee Hodgson and Barry Grainer - who will it be this...

        GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        premium_icon GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        News Show Society insists on holding new markets on same day as small school across road...