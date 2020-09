A car caught fire on the Cooloola Coast Rd

EMERGENCY Services are at the scene of a car fire on the Cooloola Coast Rd.

Firefighters and police were called to the section of road, about half way between Maryborough and Maaroom about 10.30am.

Emergency Services at the scene of a car fire between Maryborough and Maaroom

The Chronicle understands the occupants were able to escape and the fire was extinguished.

No one was injured.