Car bursts into flames after crash on Bruce Hwy near Gympie

UPDATE

POLICE are reporting the Bruce Highway is blocked and down to one lane at the intersection of Kanyan Road at Glenwood after a car rolled and caught fire just after 11am.

"Highway down to one lane southbound. Avoid or seek alternative route. Driver and passenger out of vehicle and walking around," the latest Police update reads.

EARLIER

A CAR has caught fire which quickly spread into grassland off the Bruce Highway at Tagigan this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to reports of the crash shortly after 11am and found a car had rolled on the Highway at Tanyan Road with two people inside.

A QAS media spokesperson said paramedics treated the two occupants for minor injuries after they managed to extricate themselves from the vehicle, which caught fire soon after.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews attended the scene and found the car "well involved" in fire which had spread to spark a "small grass fire", a QFES media spokesperson said.

The grass fire was extinguished quickly, and the vehicle fire was also believed to be out.