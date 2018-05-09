Car and truck smash on Brisbane Rd

A MAN is being treated in his four-wheel drive at the scene of a car and truck crash on Brisbane Rd at Monkland.

Paramedics arrived on the scene after 1.30pm where a silver four-wheel drive and a white tray back truck crashed near a railway crossing 200m from the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum.

Crash on Brisbane Rd Tom Daunt

The car, which was thought to be occupied by one person, is severely damaged to the rear.

Police are on scene and traffic is moving in both directions but is slow.