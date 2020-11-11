Car and truck crash on Bruce Highway near Gympie

HIGHWAY CRASH: One woman was hospitalised after a truck and car collided on the Bruce Highway last night.

HIGHWAY CRASH: One woman was hospitalised after a truck and car collided on the Bruce Highway last night.

A WOMAN in her 50s was taken to hospital after a truck and car crashed on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie last night

The woman’s injuries were minor, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The crash occurred about 8.40pm at Gunalda and initially at least one lane of the highway was blocked.

The woman was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, QAS reported.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

— Man seriously burnt in backyard fire overnight

— Ex-Stirling Homes owner levels assault allegation in court

— Booming coast business to open new Gympie store