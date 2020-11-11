Menu
HIGHWAY CRASH: One woman was hospitalised after a truck and car collided on the Bruce Highway last night.
News

Car and truck crash on Bruce Highway near Gympie

Frances Klein
11th Nov 2020 8:19 AM
A WOMAN in her 50s was taken to hospital after a truck and car crashed on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie last night

The woman’s injuries were minor, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The crash occurred about 8.40pm at Gunalda and initially at least one lane of the highway was blocked.

The woman was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, QAS reported.

