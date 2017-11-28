Menu
Car and tip truck clip on Bruce Hwy

A car damaged in a Bruce Hwy crash on Tuesday morning
A car damaged in a Bruce Hwy crash on Tuesday morning Jacob Carson
Frances Klein
by

ONE lane of the Bruce Hwy at Six Mile is blocked following a crash between a car and a tip truck just before 8.30am this morning.

It appears a small red Mitsubishi sedan has impacted a tip truck 100m south of the Golden Nugget service station.

MORE: Tozer St crash - two injured in morning impact

Emergency crews are at the crash with at least one person being treated at the scene.

The Mitsubishi is crumpled in the front left hand corner and there appears to be no damage to the truck.

Police are investigating while fire and rescue officers make the area safe as a precaution from fuel spillage.

Topics:  bruce highway gympie crashes tip truck

Gympie Times
