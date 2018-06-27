Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LUCK ESCAPE: This car pulling a horse float flipped around on itself when it ran off the Bruce Hwy near Glenwood this morning.
LUCK ESCAPE: This car pulling a horse float flipped around on itself when it ran off the Bruce Hwy near Glenwood this morning. Renee Albrecht
News

Car and horse float jack-knife on Bruce Highway

Frances Klein
by
27th Jun 2018 10:38 AM

A DRIVER and their miniature horse have escaped serious injury after a car pulling a horse float ran off the Bruce Hwy south of Glenwood this morning.

The dual cab ute, that was travelling towards Gympie, dropped 5m down a steep embankment on the side of the highway after it jack-knifed, spinning back on itself and landing upright in a ditch.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The crash happened about 8.45am before the Gunalda Range where the road was wet from light rain.

The driver, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with back and hip injuries while the horse appeared uninjured, Gympie fire station officer Justin Groth said.

"People need to be reminded to drive to the conditions, especially with these wet and slippery roads."

ambulance bruce highway fire and rescue gympie crashes horse
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for former Gympie man killed in horror crash

    premium_icon Tributes flow for former Gympie man killed in horror crash

    News 'THIS news has left our whole community in shock...(He) was a man who knew so many, spoke to everyone and was highly respected by those he met during his life.'

    • 27th Jun 2018 1:37 PM
    WATCH: Driver risks all in scary school zone clip

    WATCH: Driver risks all in scary school zone clip

    News DASHCAM footage taken earlier this week shows a motor-vehicle.

    • 27th Jun 2018 1:28 PM
    GALLERY: Aust star puts Gympie netballers through paces

    premium_icon GALLERY: Aust star puts Gympie netballers through paces

    News Gympie netball sides get tips from the best.

    Accused fraudster swindles women victims on dating websites

    Accused fraudster swindles women victims on dating websites

    News POLICE want to talk to any women the Coast man allegedly contacted

    Local Partners