Firefighters battle car, caravan blaze at Kybong

Emergency have battled to contain a burning car and caravan on the highway at Kybong.
Emergency have battled to contain a burning car and caravan on the highway at Kybong. Alistair Brightman

FIREFIGHTERS have been battled for control of a blaze this afternoon after a car and caravan went up in flames on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Fire Services spokesman said the vehicle was "well alight" when emergency services arrived at the scene, near Wilcox Rd and the Puma service station, after 2.45pm.

Their efforts to control the fire were challenged when it ignited nearby grass.

While the car and caravan were extinguished and left smouldering by 3.10pm, the QFS spokesman said crews on the scene were still working to keep the grass fire under control.

