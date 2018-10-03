Menu
Firefighters extinguished a car fire on Noosa North Shore this afternoon. Pictured: Aerial drone photos of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.
Car ablaze at popular beach campground

Amber Hooker
3rd Oct 2018 2:11 PM

A BURNT out car blocking a popular beach campground is being towed after it caught alight this afternoon.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived at Teewah Beach, Noosa North Shore to find the vehicle "well involved" after an emergency call about 1pm.

They extinguished the fire about 1.37pm, but a spokeswoman said they remained on scene.

She said attempts were being made to tow the vehicle from the main thoroughfare of traffic.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

