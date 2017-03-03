Captains take lead at Widgee State School

NEW LEADERS: Widgee State School Captains for 2017, William Grinter and Holly Gattidge.

LAST Friday's annual badge presentation ceremony was a big moment for Widgee State School's 2017 leaders.

School captains are William Grinter and Holly Gattidge and vice-captains are Jamaika Lawrence and Amy Stuart.

House captain for Wienholt is Declan McCabe while Nicholas Stuart captains O'Donnell House.

The students delivered their "pledge” in front of students, teachers and proud parents.

Indoor bowls

WIDGEE indoor bowlers were once again on their beloved greens on Monday, enjoying a full morning of active play.

After three exciting ends and some tight finishes the scores were somewhat close, but there were winners and grinners nonetheless.

Shirleen took home the trophy this week with her score of 50, followed closely by Christine with 48 points.

Gloria was third with 45 and Jack took fourth spot with 43.

Those not in the top scores played very well but were pipped at the post on several occasions.

Widgee Indoor Bowls Club welcomes new members, both novice and experienced players. If you'd like more information contact president Gloria Portas 5484 9135.

Craft Group

IT WAS a lengthy meeting at Widgee Craft Group this week with much to discuss regarding the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea in May.

With the affair becoming even more popular and less hands on deck to carry out the many tasks ahead, it was time to draw on some new and innovative ideas to enable the group to continue with the extravaganza while maintaining their high standards.

Next week members will be working on pastels with Alice prior to continuing with their "hush-hush” ABMT project which is slowly coming together.

Inquiries president Alice Burke 5484 9156.

Bushman's Bar

IT'S the local P&C on duty tonight in the Bushman's Kitchen with tender, juicy rib fillet steaks the number one menu choice, or you can choose the tasty fillets of crumbed whiting. Both meals are served with hot, crisp chips and fresh garden salads. Don't forget the dessert trolley where you'll find bowls of delicious, home made sago pudding.

With lots of room for the younger family members to play and plenty of parking available, it's always great family dining at the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen. Meals are available from 6.30 to 7.45pm while the bar opens from around 3. Inquiries to the hall 5484 0282 during opening hours.

World Day of Prayer

The 2017 World Day of Prayer is on today at St Xavier's Church, Edwards Rd, Woolooga.

The service has been expressively written by women of the Philippines.

A guest speaker and children from Woolooga State School will attend what promises to be an enlightening morning.

The service is open to one and all and begins at 11am, followed by lunch at the Woolooga Hall. If attending please bring along a plate finger food to share.

Inquiries Margaret Fittler 5484 0420.

Widgee Markets

DON'T forget the Widgee Markets tomorrow, in the grounds of the Widgee General Store from 7am-noon.

Lots of interesting stalls to tempt bargain hunters and shoppers including Graham's fresh fruit and veg, Joan's pre-loved clothing and linens, Kathy's Kitchen bits and bobs, Sally's orchids, plants and broms, plus lots, lots more.

The local fire brigade will also be on site tomorrow with its display plus the Koala Action Group will be selling koala trees and providing details and information on koala corridors throughout the local area. There's plenty of space and sites are great value at just $5. All proceeds to the Widgee Pony Club, which will also be selling sizzling sausages from the barbecue.

Inquiries to Jim Clune on 5486 1180.

Widgee Quilting Club

WIDGEE'S enthusiastic group of quilters, members of Pure Patchwork, will meet this Monday at the Community Complex in Power Rd.

Those machines will begin humming from 9am with lots of interesting quilts and throws in the making.

If you'd like to find out more about quilting, cutting and sewing various patterns together why not come along? The kettle is always on the boil and the group welcomes visitors and new members. Inquiries Margaret 5484 0420.

New trainee

WIDGEE business owners Mark and Joanne Eves of M&J Auto Repairs have welcomed Tamika Della to their team as a school-based apprentice.

Providing senior secondary students with hands-on industry experience, these apprenticeships enable students to work towards achieving a nationally recognised qualification while still completing their senior school certificate.

Widgee's newest apprentice Tamika Della with Kerry Donaldson from BUSY At Work (left), employer Mark Eves and Liza Cameron from Gympie State High School.

Tamika, 15, is very excited as she not only gains training in a field she enjoys, but will also receive assistance from mentors, Mark Eves of M&J Autos, Kerry Donaldson (BUSY At Work) and Liza Cameron (Gympie State High School).

Tamika is also grateful for the support received from the Widgee community, raising a total of $1324 from the New Year's Eve fundraiser at the Widgee Showgrounds and the Bushman's Bar, as well as receiving a cheque for $500 from the Widgee Community Complex.

This moneu will help fund her dream of competing overseas to represent Australia in the National Barrel Horse Association competition in Panama this month, following up with another trip to Houston, Texas, in July.

Widgee happenings

Widgee Indoor Bowls: Mondays 9am-12 noon, Widgee Memorial Hall. Contact Gloria Portas. Inquiries 5484 9135.

Widgee Markets: 1st Saturday of the month at Widgee General Store. Sites $5. Inquiries 5486 1180. Next market Saturday, March 4.

Widgee Craft Group: Wednesdays 9am-12noon at the Widgee Complex. Inquiries Alice Burke 5484 9156.

Line dancing: Widgee Memorial Hall. Inquiries Karen 5315 4024.

Widgee Yoga Group: Tuesday evenings, from 7-8.30pm. Currently in recess. Inquiries Antisk 5484 7378.

Widgee Pony Club: New members welcome. Inquiries Jim 5486 1180

or Lisa 0437 840 439.

Bushman's Bar & Kitchen: Fridays & Saturdays. Bar opens from 3pm. Meals from 6.30- 7.45. Inquiries 5484 0282.

Community Cuppa: Last Thursday of the Month. Next "cuppa” will be held March 30. Inquiries Margaret 5484 0420.

Widgee Country Music Club: 3rd Sunday each month. Next Walk-Ups March 19. Bar and kitchen will be open. Inquiries Ronnie J 5484 0335.

Pure Patchwork: 1st Monday of the month. 9am at Widgee Complex. Next meeting Monday, March 6. Inquiries Margaret Fittler 5484 0420.

Widgee Complex: Available for hire. Ample parking. Inquiries Jon Offord 5484 0190.

Widgee Mad Hatters: Next meeting will be at the Dragon Garden restaurant in Gympie, March 16. Inquiries Marilyn 5484 9132.

Rural Fire Brigade: Meets 1st Thursday monthly at 7:00pm at Fire Station. New members welcome. Inquiries Chris Lhotka 5484 0286.