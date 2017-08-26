Can't we just learn from the mistakes of the past?

LASTING LEGACY: Remembered for his colonial building achievements, Governor Lachlan Macquarie was equally a brutal and much-hated figure, but would renaming geographical points, buildings and institutions bearing the name of Macquarie achieve anything?

I felt quite sad when I saw on the news the recent racially-motivated violence in the not-so-United States of America.

The furore, the ugliness, the vile-lence (not a spelling mistake) surrounding attempts to remove public symbols of Confederate America.

Yes, southern Americans fought for the "right" to "own" slaves and yes, there are still unfortunate creatures over there who believe fundamentally in an Aryan super race. Pretty ironic considering many of this group display all the characteristics of generations of inbreeding.

But would removal of statues and such dedicated to the likes of, say, General Lee be only a token action to what is a deeper problem in that country's society?

So too, this week we've heard calls for change to the date we celebrate Australia Day (Note: the calls were not to cancel the day but to just move the date) and protests concerning inscriptions on statues of James Cook.

It seems that wherever we've had European colonisation, the wrongs of the past keep bubbling to the surface. Especially if we fail to adequately address history.

I'm of the generation that was taught Captain Cook "discovered" Australia, with very little reference given to the culture that inhabited the continent for a long time prior to 1770.

And that is the crux of the issue: Our propensity to want for a lopsided and favourable view of history. I can understand that.

One of my ancestors was St Magnus of Orkney. A relative anyone would be proud to have. But it would be quite a distortion of history if I was not to also acknowledge that my and Magnus Erlendsson's common ancestors settled the northern Scottish Isles by wiping out the previous inhabitants.

As much as some might want to attempt to change history to suit their own purposes, or because certain aspects are unpalatable to their own beliefs, the removal of monumenta of shameful parts of history also removes the opportunity to use them as tools to present a more balanced history. Just as some might wrongly use them as a rallying point for a set of misguided views, they can also be a reflection point to present historical facts.

To remove such symbols would make us no better than certain Egyptian pharaohs, who were renowned for trying to remove all traces of their predecessors on occasion.

In our own country, why would the Indigenous peoples not be offended by the number of geographical points, buildings and institutions bearing the name of Macquarie?

For as much as he is remembered for his colonial building achievements, Governor Lachlan Macquarie was equally a brutal and much-hated figure; responsible for several massacres. It's an historical fact we care to brush over.

Our first peoples would be justified in calling for such things as Macquarie Island, Macquarie University and even the very street that graces the NSW parliament to be renamed.

But what would that actually achieve? Would that be displaying a disservice to history?

We should be able to accept that some parts of history are pretty unpalatable and that symbols of those times can be used as an educational tool to hopefully ensure we don't make the same mistakes in the future.