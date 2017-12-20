Can't think of a present for your dog? We have you covered

FESTIVE: French bulldogs Louise and Boris can't wait to open their presents on Christmas Day.

STRUGGLING for Christmas ideas for your beloved pet? look no further, we have you covered.

Pet Insurance Australia, have compiled a list of the most popular pet gift ideas for Christmas 2017.

1. NERF dog tennis ball blaster

TAKE aim with the NERF DOG Tennis Ball Blaster.

The high-powered blasting action launches your dog's favourite fetching tennis ball metres in the air.

When your dog brings it back, stay in the game by placing the barrel on the tennis ball and pick it up "hands-free”.

2. Kong Gyro

THE new KONG Gyro is sure to entertain with irresistible roll and flip action keeping dogs enticed and intrigued.

With the centre spinning orb and static outer ring, this dynamic toy encourages dogs to push, paw and roll the Gyro, delightfully dispensing tasty treat rewards along the way.

Ideal for independent play, stuff with snacks or kibble for added fun and extended playtime. Available in large and small sizes.

3. Bonza collapsible dog bowl

THE perfect present for the pet on the go.

This great collapsible dog bowl is great for those long car rides, camping adventures or long walks.

The silicone bowl will not easily collapse when filled with water or food. It's tough and lightweight and easily attaches to bags for a bowl on the go.

4. FitBark

FITBARK monitors your dog's everyday activity so you can track progress.

It's a new way to understand your dog's health, explain changes in behaviour, make better decisions with your vet, and share memorable moments with friends and family. The perfect gift for any pet this Christmas.

5. NERF Dog automatic flyer

THE NERF Dog large atomic flyer will entertain you and your dog for hours on end.

Take it to the lake, beach or pool.

It's made of lightweight thermoplastic rubber that floats in the water.

Your dog will love the action-packed fun.

6. Pet peek window

DOGS simply love to watch the world outside, so why not expand his view this Christmas with this great little window.

Easily installed in any fence, the dog peek window will allow your best friend to see the world around them. The domed design allows your pet to get their noses right into the passing action.

7. Aikiou interactive dog bowl

THIS wonderful bowl allows your dog to slowly digest food while also being a great form of interaction and entertainment.

It will have your dog licking and pawing at the bowl in search of a tasty morsel. A wonderful gift idea for those dogs who like to gobble their food, or a pooch in need of some entertainment.