'Can't play politics on Ag Industry': MP tours Gympie

State Agriculture Minister Mark Furner says there needs to be a bi-partisan approach to the industry, which has a number of opportunities for future export in areas like beef and cattle. Renee Albrecht

HOT on the heels of a visit to Gympie, state Agriculture Minister Mark Furner has called for a bi-partisan approach to help industry growth.

Mr Furner said he was impressed with what his visits to businesses like Nolan Meats, and the opportunities for growth in the region.

"Seeing the operation first-hand was great,” he said.

He thanked Mayor Mick Curran for his invite to the region last year, but said he still awaited a response from Gympie MP and Shadow Agriculture Minister Tony Perrett on an invitation sent in January to a brief on the industry and its future.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner is given a tour of the Nolan Meats facility by Tony Nolan. Contributed

"I'm still open to meeting with Mr Perrett.

"I'm disappointed if the Member for Gympie is trying to play politics on the matter.

"This industry is too important to play politics.”

Mr Perrett said he would be happy to meet with Mr Furner, and had replied to a February 2 letter which was delivered to his office last week.

MP Tony Perrett.

However, he said the Minister's desire for a bi-partisan approach could have been started this week when he was in town.

He hoped there would also be a commitment to exploring all avenues of any vegetation and land clearing policy, but was concerned that Mr Furner had supported a severely limited consultation period of 19 days when it was first introduced in parliament.

"I will judge the Minister on what he does and not on what he says,” Mr Perrett said.