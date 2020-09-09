Menu
A woman has been sentenced for drug possession following an unusual sequence of events after she had a fight with her husband and he dropped her off.
Crime

‘Can’t make this up’: Odd roadside pick-up led to drug bust

by Grace Mason
9th Sep 2020 5:58 PM
A WOMAN who was picked up by a stranger on the side of a Cairns road after a fight her husband was busted with drugs while couch surfing at his house.

Louise Sarah Stockdale, 28, was told by her husband to get out of the car on the side of the Southern Access Rd early last year and she complied, refusing to get back in, then accepting a lift from the motorist driving behind him, the Cairns Supreme Court heard.

The court was told on Tuesday the man, who she did not know, then drove her to his house and allowed her to stay for several weeks before police raided the Edmonton property and found quantities of methylamphetamines, cannabis and "cutting agent" MSM.

Defence solicitor Bebe Mellick said the circumstances behind her being at the house were "so unusual you couldn't make it up" and told the court Stockdale accepted the drugs were hers despite the man being a regular drug user.

She pleaded guilty in July to two counts of drug possession and one count of possession of a thing used in connection with a drug offence.

Crown prosecutor Tegan Grasso told the court police raided the house on May 19 last year, finding the bedroom door locked, hearing the toilet flush and smashing through the door "using a sledgehammer".

They found drugs in a suitcase, under a pillow and in a lockbox hidden in a roof panel which they discovered by luck after they "prodded at the roof with a stick".

Ms Grasso said the police spent 10 minutes trying to get into it the box with a crowbar before Stockdale gave them the code.

Further drugs were also found in a hidden wall compartment and MSM was found in a bedroom draw.

The court heard the quantities were reasonably small and there was "no allegation of commerciality".

The court heard Stockdale had also been sentenced for four counts of shop stealing more than $1000 worth of goods in July.

Mr Mellick said Stockdale was working to turn her life around and was back with her husband.

She was sentenced to 18 months probation and 60 hours of community service.

Originally published as 'Can't make this up': How bizarre roadside pick-up led to drug bust

