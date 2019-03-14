'Can't go wrong': Decades-old Mary St star business for sale

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Long-standing and popular Mary St business Mr Executive Menswear is for sale.

ROSS Connolly has spent his whole working life clothing half the population of Gympie, but now it's time to hang up the measuring tape.

Well-loved Gympie clothing store Mr Executive Menswear, a stable in the Mary St landscape for 45 years, is for sale.

And it will only be the second time it changes hands.

Retirement is beckoning for Mr Connolly and wife Margaret bought the business in 2011 from Neville Lorensen, who started the quality clothing store in 1974 and took Mr Connolly on not long after as a junior.

It was the days before shopping centres, Mr Connolly said, when Mary St was the major retail precinct.

But despite the ever-growing pressures on small regional businesses, Mr Connolly said the menswear store has thrived for more than four decades because they know how to look after people in Gympie.

High quality clothing, with a high portion of Australian-made brands, has attracted people of all ages to the store, Mr Connolly said.

And the experience has kept them coming back.

"It's homely, people come and have a cup of coffee and a chat,” Mr Connolly said.

"I've met some lovely people - I've had a great time- it's been wonderful.”

"Gympie's still a great little town.”

The Connolly's are looking forward to embracing holiday life once the business sells, with a trip overseas in sight and a cruise.

Mr Connolly said he would also like to give back to the community with some charity work at either St Vincent de Paul or Meals on Wheels.

And his tip to any would-be menswear suitor?

"Just carry the same style I've carried and you can't go wrong.”

