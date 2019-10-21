‘Can’t believe he’s gone’: Tributes flow for crash victim

FRIENDS and family of a Pimpama car enthusiast are in mourning after he was killed in a horrific car crash at Tallebudgera on Friday night.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the single-vehicle crash on Tallebudgera Creek Rd, which occurred on a straight stretch of bitumen in dry conditions.

Cameron Martin, 47, of Pimpama was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Tallebudgera on Friday night. Picture: Facebook

Trees were snapped in two and wreckage from the Mercedes Benz involved in the crash was strewn through branches metres from the ground after the car left the road about 9pm.

Tributes have flowed on social media for 47-year-old Cameron Martin, who was well known in the Gold Coast motoring scene.

Mr Martin's Linkedin lists him as the managing director at PTS (Performance Training Solutions) Australia Group based at Coomera.

Hi-Torque Performance took to Facebook announcing "we lost a great person and also a big part of the car community".

"Cameron Martin...was tragically taken in a car accident and will be dearly missed by so many," the post read.

Until we meet again. Rest In Peace mate. Love the #htpfamily."

The post drew several hundred reactions from users and was widely shared.

Friends of Mr Martin described him as having a widespread impact on the car community.

"So sad. I can't believe he's gone. Life's just not fair sometimes," one man wrote.

Another friend said his heart "is completely empty".

"Rest In Peace Cameron Martin," he said.

"You made such a big impact to many of us in the car community and you will be sadly missed. RIP."

Cameron Martin, 47, as pictured on his Facebook page. Picture: Facebook

Some speculated whether the crash was speed-related, but Queensland Police could not confirm if that was the case.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit were ongoing Sunday, a spokeswoman said.

She said witness statements were being taken and still being sought.

The Courier Mail reported an off-duty police officer was among those who rushed to assist Mr Martin after the crash.

But he was declared dead at the scene near Tallebudgera's St Andrews Lutheran College.

Police believe dashcam footage could be of great assistance to investigators.

Those with more information should phone Policelink on 131 444.