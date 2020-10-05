LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington says the party will preference Labor last across all seats, insisting Queenslanders deserved a majority government.

But she also said the party needed to see who would run in every seat.

Speaking from the New Acland coal mine on Monday, Ms Frecklington said people had lost their jobs because the Palaszczuk Government had moved the goalposts on the mine's stage three expansion.

"We also know that thousands of jobs will be lost if this decision to approve this mine doesn't happen and that is why the LNP will be putting Labor last on our how-to-vote cards," she said.

"Now make no mistake, this decision does not mean that there have been any deals, there will be no deals and it does not mean anything to do with those minor parties."

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington says Queensland deserves a majority government. Picture: (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

She said the election campaign would be about making sure the LNP wins a majority government.

"Queensland deserves a majority government," she said.

Ms Frecklington said no minor parties had approached the LNP.

Meanwhile, Annastacia Palaszczuk has ruled out doing any deals to form a minority government, saying she expects the looming election campaign to be personal and nasty.

Just a day before the writs are issued, the Premier pleaded with voters to give her a majority government, insisting she would not do any deals with minor parties or even independents.

"I'm asking Queenslanders for a majority government so I can continue the work that we have been doing, that I have been doing, in keeping Queenslanders safe," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I cannot be any clearer. Minority governments don't work. Every single vote is going to count.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. File picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"The question for Deb Frecklington is is she going to form a government with the Katters, is she going to form a government with Palmer."

Ms Palaszczuk made a similar commitment at the 2015 poll when she was the Opposition Leader - before Labor subsequently struck a deal with then independent MP Peter Wellington to form a minority government.

"Peter Wellington was not a member of a party," she said today.

"He was an independent and he aligned himself with what my government was doing.

"But what we've seen during the last term is we've had a majority government. And a majority government allows me to get on with the job."

Ms Palaszczuk said she expected the campaign to be "very personal and very nasty" as she claimed underdog status - pointing to the polls.

"It's going to be very tough," she said.

"We're the underdogs, we're behind in the polls."