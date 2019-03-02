Cannabis helped late-partner's epilepsy symptoms

CANNABIS and utensils found on a Gladstone man were used to ease his late-partner's epilepsy symptoms, a court has heard.

Christopher Anthony Reddan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to several charges including possession of a dangerous drug, possessed used utensils and obstruct police.

Police attended Reddan's address on November 25 and found .6g of cannabis, utensils, scales and a grinder.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Reddan's late-partner suffered epilepsy and at the time, was using cannabis to treat her symptoms.

Mr Pepito said Reddan was the woman's carer for more than seven years.

"The cannabis minimised her side effects," Mr Pepito said.

"Although there is no medical evidence to suggest this and it is still illegal, they used the drugs to reduce the side effects."

The court was told the same day police found the drugs and utensils paramedics were called to the address.

The woman suffered a medical episode and needed to be treated by paramedics.

Mr Pepito told the court as a result of the drugs and utensils being found Reddan was "removed from the house".

The court was told the woman died the next day.

Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton said "tragic circumstances" surrounded the woman's death.

Mr Luxton imposed a nine month probation order and recorded a conviction.