Police said they discovered 45 cannabis plants being grown in the mangroves on North Stradbroke Island.
Crime

Oma thwarts drug crop found in mangroves

by Danielle Buckley
22nd Feb 2019 12:50 PM
CYCLONE Oma has damaged a cannabis crop hidden in mangroves on North Stradbroke Island.

Police said that 2.8m king tides had flooded part of the crop that was discovered after officers executed a search warrant and arrested four people on Wednesday.

Dunwich Police Station officers executed the warrant about 9.30am at a residence on Dickson Way.

As a result, police said they found 45 cannabis plants being grown in cleared bushland among the mangroves.

 

Some had allegedly been propped up on crates to protect them from the king tides that have battered coasts as Cyclone Oma tracks south.

Dunwich Police Station officers said the bust was part of ongoing operation into drug production on North Stradbroke Island called Operation Romeo Monarch.

 

"Police will continue to monitor and conduct surveillance to enforce the law against anyone that decides to produce dangerous drugs on North Stradbroke Island," senior constable Ivan Parsons said.
A 26-year-old Dunwich man and an 18-year-old from Amity have been charged with producing dangerous drugs.

A 24-year-old Dunwich woman and a 29-year-old Dunwich man were charged with possession of drugs and utensils.

All four will face Cleveland Magistrates Court on March 14.

