Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The burned ute on the Port River Expressway at Wingfield. Picture: 7 News.
The burned ute on the Port River Expressway at Wingfield. Picture: 7 News.
Crime

Cannabis car goes up in smoke

10th Aug 2019 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO dopes allegedly driving cannabis plants along the Port River Expressway have watched the crops go up in smoke when their ute caught fire at Wingfield.

Police and fire crews were called to the busy highway, near the Hanson Rd exit, after reports of a Ford Ranger on fire about 11.30am on Saturday.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and discovered six charred cannabis plants in the tray with equipment used to cultivate the drug.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor burns to his hands while the passenger escaped without injury.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

More Stories

cannabis drug dealer drug deal gone wrong fire

Top Stories

    The James Nash volleyball kids battling to be QLD's best

    premium_icon The James Nash volleyball kids battling to be QLD's best

    News 'We're in there to give it a red-hot shot and see how we go.'

    $438k windfall to minimise dirt run-off into the Mary River

    premium_icon $438k windfall to minimise dirt run-off into the Mary River

    News The money will be used by the Burnett Mary Regional Group

    FREE STORY: Grand send off for first Mary Valley Rattler

    FREE STORY: Grand send off for first Mary Valley Rattler

    News Historic locomotive set to ride the rails once more.

    The 446 childcare centres failing national standards

    premium_icon The 446 childcare centres failing national standards

    Education "I think we need to have a conversation about the frequency of visits"