Canine hero saves master, repels assailant and solves crime

A LOYAL and courageous dog really was man's best friend earlier this year, when it saved its master from threat, drove off an assailant and helped police investigate the matter.

That was the story from uncontested police allegations in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police told the court of the dog's heroic intervention in a confrontation at the man's home on February 17.

The court was told Jessie James Clarke had involved himself in a dispute between the victim and his daughter and the daughter's partner.

Clarke accompanied the couple to the man's house, where they had been living, before being recently told to leave, the court was told.

The three had tried to remove a horse float and other items and as the dispute worsened, Clarke moved to assault the man, in company with the daughter's partner.

"The dog bit one (of the men)," the court was told.

The victim reported the incident to police and said the dog had bitten Clarke "on the mid-section" of his body.

When police visited Clarke's Dagun home, Clarke had denied the incident, but police asked to check his mid-section, where they could see a clear bite mark.

Clarke, 22, was 21 at the time of the offence, the court was told.

Clarke's legal representative said the incident occurred in the context of a family dispute between a man and his daughter.

The horse float was in his daughter's name but there was some money owing on it.

Clarke had moved towards the man and the dog gave him "quite a decent bite".

Clarke pleaded guilty to assault by video link from jail, where he has been on remand while waiting to face court on the charge.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined him $300.