Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cane loco
A cane loco Emily Smith
News

BRUCE CLOSED: Cane bins derail onto highway

Caitlan Charles
by
14th Jul 2019 6:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIFTY empty cane bins derailed onto the Bruce Highway this morning.

The Karloo loco was hauling about 350 empty bins through the Sarina town corridor about 10.15am when the incident occurred.

Plane Creek Mill cane supply manager John Tait said police were called in to direct traffic.

"Wilmar crews cleared the track and the Bruce Highway reopened within 20 minutes," he said.

"Traffic on Hoey Street and Sarina Beach Road was impacted for about three hours because warning lights at those level crossings remained activated until all of the bins were moved out of the area.

"No one was injured and only six bins incurred minor damage."

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

cane bins derailment sarina
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Gympie voters brace for a long, pointy election campaign

    premium_icon Gympie voters brace for a long, pointy election campaign

    News Let's hope the gloves stay on and it is conducted with honour, integrity and dignity.

    GALLERY: 16 pics from Hammers Ladies Day at Albert Park

    premium_icon GALLERY: 16 pics from Hammers Ladies Day at Albert Park

    News GALLERY: Don't miss these great photos from today's Ladies Day event

    GALLERY: Gympie women hammer it home at Albert Park

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gympie women hammer it home at Albert Park

    News Top line footy lights up classic field on Saturday

    Stop, Hammertime! Gympie women wow the crowd

    premium_icon Stop, Hammertime! Gympie women wow the crowd

    News GALLERY: Gympie sport stars wow the crowd at Albert Park.