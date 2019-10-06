Candyman takes neighbour to court over infamous parties

GOLD Coast tobacco tycoon Travers "The Candyman" Beynon is suing his neighbours, claiming they're trying to stop him throwing infamous parties at his Candy Shop Mansion.

The playboy Glitter Strip businessman has launched a District Court lawsuit against four members of the body corporate committee at the luxury riverfront estate where he resides with his wife and live-in girlfriends.

He alleges committee members had moved to enact "discriminatory" by-laws to restrict events and noise at the River Cove estate at Helensvale and is seeking almost $50,000 in damages from each of them.

The claim, filed last month by Mr Beynon's company Travers Developments, alleges the members "deliberately targeted" Mr Beynon "so as to impact upon the plaintiff's use and enjoyment of its property, including the holding of its annual pre-Christmas party".

The Candyman is known for his decadent parties, where hundreds of scantily clad guests cavort throughout the lavish seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 21-car garage Candy Shop Mansion and its grounds which include a 250,000-litre infinity pool complete with swim-up bar, grotto and 27-tonne statue.

Travers Beynon and guests at one of his annual Candy Shop Mansion parties. Picture Mike Batterham

The wild parties have attracted police attention and Mr Beynon was last year slapped with a $13,000 fine from Gold Coast City Council after complaints about a 3m statue of a topless Virgin Mary. He later accused the council of waging "an ongoing campaign of harassment" and said officers had tried to infiltrate the party "like CIA operatives".

Travers Beynon and guests at one of his annual Candy Shop Mansion parties.

His District Court claim alleges body corporate committee members have a fiduciary duty not to use their position to try to change by-laws "unreasonably and motivated by ill-will that seek to unfairly target and interfere with the use of, and property rights of, a lot owner".

The claim alleges that in an email last year to Mr Beynon's lawyers, Nyst Legal, one of the committee members wrote: "I just don't like him (Beynon) for several reasons. I don't have to like him (and) there is no law that says I have to like him."

Mr Beynon told The Sunday Mail: "This is all about one or two committee members who don't like me and want to try and impose their will on how I use my property.

Free Choice Tobacco owner Travers Beynon is also known as The Candyman, pictures from Instagram

"I can live with individuals not liking me, but now I've got elected body corporate representatives who want to curtail the rights of all residents in the estate just to get at me. That's just not on."

Mr Beynon said he had written "countless complaints about body corporate committee members … and my concerns were ignored".

"I'm not willing to sit back and let this type of conduct continue," he said.

Mr Beynon is seeking $47,745.67 from each of the four defendants, a court declaration that they breached their fiduciary duty and an injunction restraining three of them from continuing to act on the committee.

The committee members have yet to file a defence.