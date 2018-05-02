Menu
Div 8 candidates Tim Jerome, Bob Fredman and Julie Walker handing out how to vote cards at pre-polling at the Gympie Senior Citizens Centre yesterday.
Council News

Candidates reveal 'volatile' vibe as pre-polling begins

scott kovacevic
by
2nd May 2018 12:01 AM
THE Division 8 by-election is only for one council seat, but it seems the outcome will be driven by concerns about the entire Gympie Regional Council.

Pre-polling is now underway at the Gympie Senior Citizen's Centre and candidate and ex-councillor Julie Walker said this vote felt "a bit different”.

An ex-councillor who ran at the last election, Mrs Walker said there were a number of issues important to voters throughout the region.

"Economics have come to the fore, along with roads,” she said.

Mick Venardos, Leslie Notley and Gay Lohse help candidate Bob Fredman with pre-polling.
Tim Jerome, up against Mrs Walker and Bob Fredman for the vacant council seat, felt it had been "a little bit political”.

"It's been a little bit volatile,” Mr Jerome said.

"I've had emails thinking I'm on (Mayor) Mick Curran's team.”

Tim and Jo Jerome pre-poll.
Previously part of the council's senior staff, Mr Fredman stressed that community concerns were at the heart of this Saturday's by-election.

"It doesn't matter what side of the fence you sit, in local government it's still about the people,” he said.

Mrs Walker and Mr Jerome also shared this view, each happy for the chance to hear what the public had to say.

Candidates pre-poll at the Gympie Senior Citizen's Centre.
About 200 people had already voted by pre-poll yesterday. There were 623 Division 8 pre-poll voters voters in 2016 when Mrs Walker lost to James Cochrane 42 per cent to 39 per cent.

Her strongest support was in Imbil with 413 votes, 35 more than Mr Cochrane.

Mr Cochrane, who quit the council in February, was favoured in Kandanga (49 per cent of the vote) and Jones Hill (48 per cent).

There are 4420 people enrolled in Division 8.

