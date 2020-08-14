Menu
Maryborough state election hopefuls have commented on the wind farm to be built near the heritage city. Photo: File
Politics

WIND FARM: Candidates reveal where they stand

Stuart Fast
14th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
ASPIRING politicians vying for the state seat of Maryborough have outlined their position on the proposed $2 billion wind farm.

It comes after legislation passed in Queensland parliament this week which would allow one of the biggest infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the electorate's history to be built in the Tuan Forest.

Greens candidate Craig Armstrong said he absolutely supported the development and it aligned with the Green's 2030 clean energy target.

 

Craig Armstrong is running as a Greens candidate for Maryborough in the 2020 State Election.
Mr Armstrong understood local opinion was generally positive about the project, bringing construction and maintenance jobs to region.

"Maryborough has a long history of engineering and I like to see local manufacturing expand into producing more renewable energy projects," he said.

If elected, Mr Armstrong said the Greens would seek to ensure locals had access to the jobs created by the project.

"Its not a controversial issue I believe."

Mr Armstrong said the development was only an issue for people who denied climate change science.

For One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse, Labor had made the project an election issue by passing the development bill two months from the vote on October 31.

 

2020 State Election One Nation candidate for Maryborough Sharon Lohse.
She was looking forward to speaking with the community further about the wind farm.

"The opinion that has been brought to my attention from the community so far, is that they have grave concerns about the fallout from the wind turbines," she said.

Ms Lohse said the only thing renewable about wind energy was the wind and building materials used in turbine construction were not renewable.

"Open it up for community consultation … there is not that adequate community correspondence and time for everyone to have their say."

Ms Lohse said if locals want the project, the State Government must make local manufacturing a priority and Maryborough residents must have first access to the project's jobs.

Incumbent State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders has been contacted for comment.

