Candidate slams CEO’s absurd reasoning behind $1600 hire

Letter to the Editor

I HAD heard with amazement the proposed charges for the use of the Civic Centre for the upcoming meet the candidates, $1600, and that’s with a discount?

Does it cost that much to clean a function room, no food or beverages to be served, so minimal cleaning. Is it not our Civic Centre?

Just because the Chamber of Commerce has the foresight and community spirit to organise such an event does in no way suggest that they are bias for or against any of the candidates, the excuse offered by the CEO stating that the council had to stay at arms length from the election, is absurd it is our Civic Centre to be used for civic functions.

I personally think that an opportunity for the voters in this region to hear, meet and hopefully ask questions of the candidates in an up coming local election is a most Civic occurrence.

We own this building not you Mr Smith and I would think stifling free speech and lawful assembly as political interference.

If a cleaning fee was charged and penalty rates quoted the true cost would be not much more than one tenth of that price. Shame on all involved in this decision!

Rob Burns, 218 Hyland Rd, East Deep Creek, candidate for Division 5