Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIFELONG FRIENDS: Lindy Caldwell, Lyn Wray, Gwenda Caldwell, Lynn Hogan and Kerri Midolo at the 2018 Gympie Muster yesterday.
LIFELONG FRIENDS: Lindy Caldwell, Lyn Wray, Gwenda Caldwell, Lynn Hogan and Kerri Midolo at the 2018 Gympie Muster yesterday. Renee Albrecht
News

Cancer survivor makes the most of the Gympie Muster

Philippe Coquerand
by
24th Aug 2018 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gympie Muster has brought together a group of friends with this year marking their 16th year attending the festival.

It all started with Lynn Hogan who has attended all but one event from 1996. From there she met Lynn Wray, Lindy Caldwell and her mother Gwenda Caldwell from Victoria, before Kerri Midolo joined the group a few years later.

For Gwenda it's been a difficult year as she's battled cancer and only recently fell over and broke her arm.

Gympie Muster 2018 Lyn Wray, Gwenda Caldwell and Lynn Hogan.
Gympie Muster 2018 Lyn Wray, Gwenda Caldwell and Lynn Hogan. Renee Albrecht

"I didn't think I was going to make it, I've been battling cancer for the past two years pretty bad,” she said. "I got the okay from the cancer specialist for another three months, so whoopee I didn't think I would see the last two Christmases.”

Her daughter Lindy Caldwell said "you've just got to make the most of everyday and continue making memories with your loved ones.”

"It's not all about the music anymore, it's about family and catching up every year. All I want to see is the Pink tribute, and apart from that, just be here with my family,” she said.

"We're a friendly bunch of people; we have boys who camp behind us each year, they're part of the family and we had dinner with them the other night.”

Ms Caldwell said the Muster is a great way of giving back to the community.

"It feels like home and it brings the best out of people - everyone says good morning and are just very polite,” she said.

The Gympie Music Muster runs until Sunday.

Related Items

cancer survivor gympie muster gympiemuster18 gympiemuster2018 gympie muster 2018
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Snags and steak sangas to help farmer's appeal

    GALLERY: Snags and steak sangas to help farmer's appeal

    News Fundraiser in Gympie tells locals: Don't Bring Your Lunch.

    • 24th Aug 2018 12:41 PM
    Aerodrome changes are devastating and must be stopped

    premium_icon Aerodrome changes are devastating and must be stopped

    News Unlike the Rattler, the aerodrome remains fully operational

    • 24th Aug 2018 12:37 PM
    MAP: When you can step inside this beauty and more in Gympie

    MAP: When you can step inside this beauty and more in Gympie

    News Don't let this chance to own a piece of Gympie's history go by

    • 24th Aug 2018 12:11 PM
    GALLERY: Young stars shine at Music Makers Showcase

    premium_icon GALLERY: Young stars shine at Music Makers Showcase

    News Check out ten of our best shots from the event.

    • 24th Aug 2018 11:30 AM

    Local Partners