Cancer survivor makes the most of the Gympie Muster

THE Gympie Muster has brought together a group of friends with this year marking their 16th year attending the festival.

It all started with Lynn Hogan who has attended all but one event from 1996. From there she met Lynn Wray, Lindy Caldwell and her mother Gwenda Caldwell from Victoria, before Kerri Midolo joined the group a few years later.

For Gwenda it's been a difficult year as she's battled cancer and only recently fell over and broke her arm.

Gympie Muster 2018 Lyn Wray, Gwenda Caldwell and Lynn Hogan. Renee Albrecht

"I didn't think I was going to make it, I've been battling cancer for the past two years pretty bad,” she said. "I got the okay from the cancer specialist for another three months, so whoopee I didn't think I would see the last two Christmases.”

Her daughter Lindy Caldwell said "you've just got to make the most of everyday and continue making memories with your loved ones.”

"It's not all about the music anymore, it's about family and catching up every year. All I want to see is the Pink tribute, and apart from that, just be here with my family,” she said.

"We're a friendly bunch of people; we have boys who camp behind us each year, they're part of the family and we had dinner with them the other night.”

Ms Caldwell said the Muster is a great way of giving back to the community.

"It feels like home and it brings the best out of people - everyone says good morning and are just very polite,” she said.

The Gympie Music Muster runs until Sunday.